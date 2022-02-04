Brett Butterfield named ‘Roblan of the Month’

– The Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce named Brett Butterfield, owner of the Ravine Water Park, its “Roblan of the Month.”

Butterfield is honored for his leadership and work with the community. The Ravine provides opportunities for local schools, youth groups, and non-profit agencies to work with the Ravine for the benefit of its members.

Butterfield’s Ravine hires more than 200 young people for summer employment at the water park. For many, it’s a first-time job. He also hires many local teachers during the summer for work at the Ravine, and concessions at the California Mid-State Fair.

When he saw the Santa’s House in the Paso Robles Downtown City Park was looking the worse for wear, he designed and built a new house for Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association’s Norma Moye. He modeled it after Moye’s Victorian home on Vine Street.

Butterfield says, “I’m honored and proud to be honored as a Roblan of the Month by the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce.”

