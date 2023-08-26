‘Brew at the Zoo: Take Two’ coming to Charles Paddock

‘Party with the animals’ on Sept. 9

– The City of Atascadero and the Charles Paddock Zoo have announced the 10th Annual “Brew at the Zoo – Take Two!” on Saturday, Sept. 9. It’ll be a party with the animals from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

This 2nd edition of “Brew at the Zoo” in the same year is in an effort to move the event to the 2nd Saturday in September as the city re-works the calendar of events in 2024. Just like \in April, attendees can expect a variety of craft beer, wine, cider, seltzers, and distilled spirits that will be available at this exclusive evening at the zoo. Guests can expect a special “welcome” reception pouring of Black Market Spirits, Tent City Beer Company, and Tin City Cider as they enter the zoo (first come, first served). Participating guests can expect a variety of craft breweries from San Luis Obispo County and the surrounding area.

Participants include:

Ancient Peaks Winery (Santa Margarita)

Black Market Spirits Central Coast

Bristol’s Cider House (Atascadero)

Cali Squeeze Seltzer (Paso Robles)

Central Coast Brewing (San Luis Obispo)

Eberle Winery (Paso Robles)

Firestone Walker Brewing (Paso Robles)

KiloKilo Brewing (Paso Robles)

Lone Madrone Winery (Templeton)

MEA Wine (Atascadero)

Oak and Otter Brewing Company (San Luis Obispo)

SLO Cider Company (San Luis Obispo)

Spent Grain Brewing (Atascadero)

Tarantula Hill Brewing (Thousand Oaks)

Tent City Beer Company (Atascadero)

Tin City Cider (Paso Robles)

Tolo Cellars (Paso Robles)

Wild Fields Brewhouse (Atascadero)

Non-alcoholic beverages will be available for our designated drivers from Paradise Shaved Ice along with plenty of water available for all guests.

Entertainment and music with DJ RRama will include games, a costume contest, plus hula hoop and a dance contest with prizes. Attendees will enjoy music from special guests, RIFF Tide and Soloist Chris Beland.

A variety of food will be available for purchase and will include everything from Irish Cuisine to Jambalaya to Farm-to-Street Cuisine to Shaved Ice and homemade pie. Plus, attendees will receive a collectible glass to add to the collection and merchandise available for purchase.

Online tickets are available now for $40 per person (service fee is not included). Designated driver tickets are $15 per person. If not sold out, tickets will be $50 per person on the day of the event starting at 5 p.m. at the ticket booth at the zoo. Purchase tickets at www.VisitAtascadero.com/Brew-at-the-Zoo.

All proceeds from this event will benefit the zoo’s ongoing education and conservation efforts. This special event will be closed to the public and is available only for guests 21 years of age and over. Designated drivers must also be over 21 if attending this event. For more information, call (805) 461-5080.

