Brick by Brick Fall Wine Festival to showcase Atascadero Printery Foundation’s new campaign

-A message from the Atascadero Printery Foundation-

– The Atascadero Printery Foundation is excited to announce the Brick by Brick Fall Wine Festival, an event dedicated to raising funds for their new campaign to create an outdoor stage.

The festival will occur on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 6-8 p.m. at the historic Atascadero Printery building at 6351 Olmeda Ave, Atascadero, CA 93422.

This festive evening promises a delightful experience for attendees, featuring an array of up-and-coming small wine producers, including Xochitl Wines, Crush Vineyards, Stoic Wines, Stiekema wines, Niñera Wines and many more! Guests will have the opportunity to savor these exceptional wines while enjoying the Atascadero Printery’s picturesque setting.

In addition to the delectable wine offerings, festival-goers can tantalize their taste buds with delicious food options available for purchase. The event will also feature captivating live performances, adding to the overall entertainment value of the evening.

The Brick by Brick Fall Wine Festival embodies the spirit of building community awareness “brick by brick.” To further support the Atascadero Printery Foundation’s mission, attendees will have the unique opportunity to purchase a brick on-site during the event. By doing so, they can contribute directly to the foundation’s fundraising efforts to create an outdoor stage.

Tickets for this exciting event are priced at just $35.00 per person and can be purchased at the Atascadero Printery Foundation’s website: https://atascaderoprintery.org/. It’s an opportunity to enjoy an evening of wine, food, and live entertainment while contributing to a meaningful cause.

Join us on Sept. 30, from 6-8 p.m, as we come together to celebrate the Atascadero Printery Foundation’s vision for a vibrant community space and show our support for their campaign to raise $250,000 to create an outdoor stage. Let’s build a stronger community, one brick at a time!

For more information, please visit the Atascadero Printery Foundation’s website or contact: atascaderoprinteryfoundation@gmail.com.

About Atascadero Printery Foundation

The Atascadero Printery Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and revitalizing the historic Atascadero Printery building, a beloved community landmark. The foundation is committed to creating a vibrant community space and community performing arts center for the community, and proceeds from the Brick by Brick Fall Wine Festival will go towards their campaign to build an outdoor stage.

To learn more, please visit: atascaderoprintery.org

Follow them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AtascaderoPrinteryFoundation/