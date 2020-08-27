Bride sues local venue over wedding derailed by COVID-19

–GV Wire reports–

–When Riki Neice started planning her dream wedding in June of 2019, the thought of a pandemic never crossed anyone’s mind. She and her fiancé live in Arroyo Grande and found what they thought would be the perfect venue for a large wedding. It was large enough for up to 200 guests, and an Airbnb right on site would provide necessary lodging.

Neice paid a non-refundable deposit of $2,500 and another $13,150 in February toward the cost of the wedding to be held next month September 19th, 2020. But, COVID-19 was the guest they never invited. Neice says the venue told her in July that due to the pandemic, attendance at gatherings like weddings was now limited to no more than 50 people under California’s emergency health orders.

Neice was unhappy but says she understood the situation was out of everyone’s control. But the venue is now keeping her money — saying she signed and then breached her contract.

So, she’s filed a lawsuit…

Read the full story at GVWire

Share this post!

email

Related