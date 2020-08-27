Paso Robles News|Friday, August 28, 2020
You are here: Home » Business » Bride sues local venue over wedding derailed by COVID-19
  • Follow Us!

Bride sues local venue over wedding derailed by COVID-19 

Posted: 4:23 pm, August 27, 2020 by News Staff

Riki Neice and Cody Hosier. Image from Facebook.

–GV Wire reports–

–When Riki Neice started planning her dream wedding in June of 2019, the thought of a pandemic never crossed anyone’s mind. She and her fiancé live in Arroyo Grande and found what they thought would be the perfect venue for a large wedding. It was large enough for up to 200 guests, and an Airbnb right on site would provide necessary lodging.

Neice paid a non-refundable deposit of $2,500 and another $13,150 in February toward the cost of the wedding to be held next month September 19th, 2020. But, COVID-19 was the guest they never invited. Neice says the venue told her in July that due to the pandemic, attendance at gatherings like weddings was now limited to no more than 50 people under California’s emergency health orders.

Neice was unhappy but says she understood the situation was out of everyone’s control. But the venue is now keeping her money — saying she signed and then breached her contract.

So, she’s filed a lawsuit…

Read the full story at GVWire



Comments

Posted in:  Business, COVID-19
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.