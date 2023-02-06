British Royal Air Force open house held at airport Sunday

Steady line of people took opportunity to tour British aircraft

– A British Royal Air Force Squadron which has operated for several weeks out of the Paso Robles Airport conducted an open house Sunday for people interested in their aircraft and their operation.

The two large planes have been stationed at the airport since early January. One is located on the tarmac just north of Joe’s One Niner Diner. The other is south of the terminal.

The A-400, which is at the south end of the tarmac had some electrical problems, so another plane flew in Sunday afternoon with parts to repair it. It was locked up.

Visitors got to tour the larger of the two aircraft, and a steady line of people took advantage of the opportunity.

“We’ve enjoyed our time here. It’s been a really important training opportunity for us,” Squadron Commander Del Blair says, “We had an opportunity for us Sunday to share what we do with the local community, so they can understand what we’re trying to achieve. The weather in the North County allows us the opportunity to train. We don’t necessarily get that opportunity to do that at home. The welcome has been very kind. We look forward to coming back.”

RAF airmen also said they enjoyed the City of Paso Robles and the warm welcome. The airmen and their aircraft will be departing later this week.

The squadron practiced jumping in the area, where the weather is more conducive than in the United Kingdom.