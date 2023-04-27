Broken Earth Winery to host comedy night May 13

Housecalls of Comedy to perform at winery

– Broken Earth Winery recently announced an upcoming Comedy Night on May 13, at Broken Earth’s Tasting Room located at 1650 Ramada Drive, in Paso Robles.

Housecalls of Comedy will present “Bringin’ The Funny to Broken Earth Winery.” The event kicks off at 4:45 p.m. with VIP early access, offering a reserve and new release wine tasting, gourmet cheese and charcuterie, and a chance to speak with Broken Earth’s winemaker. Additionally, guests will have the unique opportunity to learn more about the wine-making process and taste some of the finest wines in the region.

General admission starts at 5:45 p.m. and includes wood-fired pizzas, dessert, and a variety of white and red wines throughout the evening. The highlight of the evening is the Housecalls of Comedy bringing a group of comedians. The show features a talented lineup of comedians including Joe Dalo and Rich Grosso, with the headliner being none other than Dean Larit. Hosting the event is Howie Walfish, making for a night that is bound to be filled with laughter and entertainment.

Tickets for regular admission are priced at $50, while VIP early access is available for $65. Wine club members are eligible for complimentary general admission tickets, while 12 bottle wine club members receive complimentary access to the VIP tasting.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: www.brokenearthwinery.com/events or email info@brokenearthwinery.com.

