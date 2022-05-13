Paso Robles News|Friday, May 13, 2022
Bruce Cook photography on display in June in Paso Robles Library 

Posted: 6:04 am, May 13, 2022 by News Staff

Layered photographs combine fantasy and reality

– Photographer, digital artist, retired structural engineer, retired international search-and-rescue specialist, private pilot, scuba diver, passionate animal lover, wine devotee, and Oreo cookie enthusiast Bruce Cook returns to the Paso Robles Library in June with a fresh display of photographic whimsy. Cook combines photography and digital post-processing techniques with fiction-writing enthusiasm to produce images that are both fantasy and reality.

To learn more about Cook’s work, check out balancookphotography.com. For more information about art displays in the library, visit prcity.com or call Don Rader (805) 237-3870.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

