Bruce Cook photography on display in the library this month

Layered photographs combine fantasy and reality

– Photographer, digital artist, retired structural engineer, retired international search-and-rescue specialist, private pilot, scuba diver, passionate animal lover, wine devotee, and Oreo cookie enthusiast Bruce Cook returns with a fresh display of photographic whimsy at the Paso Robles City Library this June.

Cook combines photography and digital post-processing techniques with fiction-writing enthusiasm to produce images that are both fantasy and reality. To learn more about Cook’s work, check out balancookphotography.com. For more information about art displays in the library, visit prcity.com or call Don Rader at (805) 237-3870.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

