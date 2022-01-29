Bruce Molsky and Allison de Groot performing in San Luis Obispo

Concert happening Feb. 15 at the Octagon Barn in San Luis Obispo

– Grammy nominee and Berklee College of Music’s Visiting Scholar Bruce Molsky joins forces with his Molsky’s Mountain Drifters’s bandmate Allison de Groot to explore the world of “fiddle & banjo duets from tradition into the future.” The concert is happening Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the Milking Parlor at the Octagon Barn, located at 4400 Octagon Way in San Luis Obispo. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7.

Molsky is known for his “ability to dig deep and transport audiences to another time and place,” with his authentic feel for and the unearthing of almost-forgotten rarities from the Southern Appalachian songbook. He’s also the classic “musician’s musician” – who receives high praise from diverse fans and collaborators like Mark Knopfler (Tracker), Celtic giants Donal Lunny and Andy Irvine (Mozaik), jazzer Bill Frisell and fiddle master Aly Bain, a true country gentleman by way of the Big Apple aptly dubbed “the Rembrandt of Appalachian fiddlers” by virtuoso violinist and sometimes bandmate Darol Anger (Fiddlers Four).

Banjo player Allison de Groot is known for her clawhammer technique, tone, timing, and taste. She has roots in the old-time tradition but also breaks new ground with her music. In addition to Molsky’s Mountain Drifters where her original composition “Closing the Gap” is the title track of their album, she is also a member of the supergroup the Goodbye Girls, and she tours with the young brilliant fiddler Tatiana Hargraves.

Tickets $25 advance $30 at the door subject to availability. Click here for tickets.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required to enter. Masks must be worn throughout the concert.

