Brush fire contained Sunday in Paso Robles 

Posted: 6:50 am, July 11, 2022

brush fireCause of the fire under investigation

– Fire crews stopped the forward progress of a 1/4-acre bushfire off Vineyard Drive near Paso Robles on Sunday, according to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo. The fire broke out around 1:36 p.m., and by 3:05 p.m., Cal Fire confirmed full containment.

No injuries have been reported and no structures were damaged, according to reports.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

