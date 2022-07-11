Brush fire contained Sunday in Paso Robles

Cause of the fire under investigation

– Fire crews stopped the forward progress of a 1/4-acre bushfire off Vineyard Drive near Paso Robles on Sunday, according to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo. The fire broke out around 1:36 p.m., and by 3:05 p.m., Cal Fire confirmed full containment.

No injuries have been reported and no structures were damaged, according to reports.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

VEGETATION FIRE: off of Vineyard Drive near Paso Robles #VineyardIC 50’x50’ spot, currently being extinguished. Two fire engines will handle. The balance of the response has been canceled. Forward progress has been stopped. pic.twitter.com/iDf4M8rjrY — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) July 10, 2022

Advertisement

Related