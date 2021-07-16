Brynn Albanese and Jody Mulgrew concert happening Aug. 14

Two local favorites to perform together for one night only

-Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre will present two local favorites, Brynn Albanese and Jody Mulgrew, together on Saturday, August 14 at 7 p.m. These artists have both developed ardent followers, now together it will be a spectacular night of music.

Albanese is a globally-renowned violinist with a career spanning 36 years, playing concerts from California to the East Coast, Europe, Asia, and South America. She has played with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the Boston Pops, and while in the Netherlands she played under the baton of now New York Philharmonics conductor, Jaap Van Zweeden. Albanese has also served as Concertmaster of the Monterey Symphony as well as the San Luis Obispo Symphony, Orchestra Novo, The Master Chorale and Opera San Luis Obispo.

Mulgrew is a local singer/songwriter who’s latest album, “We Gave Ourselves to Summer,” is a love letter to the Central Coast. Hailing from Morro Bay, Mulgrew has toured the country, spent time in Nashville, yet the coast always calls him back home. His unmistakable tenor voice has made him a favorite at SLO County venues. Accompanied by the accomplished Brynn Albanese, Mulgrew’s original songs will soar.

Don’t miss Brynn and Jody together, one night only, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Cambria Center for the Arts Theatre, 1350 Main St. in Cambria. Tickets are $25 and only available online at Cambriaarts.org. Seating is reserved and could be limited due to social distancing. Check the website for restrictions.

