Paso Robles News|Friday, January 12, 2024
You are here: Home » Region » Buellton’s Pea Soup Andersen’s announces closure
  • Follow Us!

Buellton’s Pea Soup Andersen’s announces closure 

Posted: 6:15 am, January 12, 2024 by News Staff

pea soup andersen's closesSign on front door suggests the closure is temporary for redevelopment

– Buellton eatery Pea Soup Andersen’s has closed temporarily, just a few months before its 100th anniversary. A sign on the front doors on Wednesday announced, “Pea Soup Andersen’s temporarily closed for redevelopment.”

Reports by KSBY and The Tribune confirm the temporary closure, but Edible SB Magazine, in a Facebook post, suggested the closure was permanent. Pea Soup Andersen’s shared the Edible SB post on its Facebook page but has not provided conclusive information regarding the duration or permanency of the closure.

Pea Soup Andersen’s Inn remains open.

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Region
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.