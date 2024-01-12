Buellton’s Pea Soup Andersen’s announces closure

Sign on front door suggests the closure is temporary for redevelopment

– Buellton eatery Pea Soup Andersen’s has closed temporarily, just a few months before its 100th anniversary. A sign on the front doors on Wednesday announced, “Pea Soup Andersen’s temporarily closed for redevelopment.”

Reports by KSBY and The Tribune confirm the temporary closure, but Edible SB Magazine, in a Facebook post, suggested the closure was permanent. Pea Soup Andersen’s shared the Edible SB post on its Facebook page but has not provided conclusive information regarding the duration or permanency of the closure.

Pea Soup Andersen’s Inn remains open.

