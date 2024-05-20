Paso Robles News|Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Burn operations planned in Santa Margarita this week 

Posted: 6:20 am, May 20, 2024 by News Staff

prescribed burn SLO county

Smoke may be visible from Park Hill, Santa Margarita, Atascadero, and Creston

– Tentatively, from Monday, May 20, through Wednesday, May 22, burning of vegetation will occur on private land East of Santa Margarita in cooperation with SLO County Air Pollution Control District, San Luis Obispo Fire Safe Council, and local landowners.

Firefighters from Cal Fire will conduct a 23-acre burn of brush. Burning is expected to begin at 9:45 a.m. and conclude by 6 p.m. Smoke may be visible from the communities of Park Hill, Santa Margarita, Atascadero, and Creston.

Prescribed burning is an important tool used to minimize fire hazards and the likelihood of uncontrolled future wildfires that would have the potential to induce significant air quality impacts on the local community. Should conditions not be suitable for good consumption and optimal smoke dispersal, the burn will be rescheduled.

To monitor air quality in your neighborhood on the day of the prescribed burn, visit SLOCleanAir.org.

 

