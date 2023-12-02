Burn permits lifted for the season

Those possessing agriculture and residential burn permits can now resume burning on permissible burn days

– Effective Monday at 8 a.m. the burn permit suspension in San Luis Obispo County will be lifted. Cal Fire San Luis Obispo Unit Chief John Owens is formally cancelling the burn permit suspension and advises that those possessing current and valid agriculture and residential burn permits can now resume burning on permissible burn days.

Agriculture burns must be inspected by Cal Fire prior to burning until the end of the peak fire season. Inspections may be required for burns other than agriculture burns. This can be verified by contacting San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District.

Cooler temperatures, higher humidity, and the chance of winter weather have helped to begin to diminish the threat of wildfire. Property owners and residents are asked to use caution while conducting debris or agriculture burns, follow all guidelines provided, and maintain control of the fire, at all times. Individuals can be held civilly and/or criminally liable for allowing a fire to escape their control and/or burn onto neighboring property.

Residents wishing to burn must verify it is a permissive burn day prior to burning. The San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District website has the most current information please visit https://www.slocleanair.org/rules-regulations/burning.php

To qualify for a backyard burn permit you must occupy a single family or duplex residence outside of cities and URL/VRL areas.

https://www.slocleanair.org/rulesregulations/burning/backyard.php

Agricultural burning may only be conducted by agricultural operations that derive income from the growing of crops or the raising of animals or, vegetation, forest, or range management.

https://www.slocleanair.org/rules-regulations/agriculture/burning.php

A Cal Fire Burn Permit must be obtained and a responsible party present with the burn permit accessible. Apply for the permit at www.burnpermit.fire.ca.gov.

Note: Two permits are required. One from the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District and One from Cal Fire, both links are above.

Pile burning requirements

• Only dry, natural vegetative material such as leaves, pine needles and tree trimmings may be burned.

• The burning of trash, painted wood or other debris is not allowed.

• Do not burn on windy days.

• Piles should be no larger than four feet in diameter and in height. You can add to pile as it burns down.

• Clear a 10-foot diameter down to bare soil around your piles.

• Have a shovel and a water source nearby.

• An adult is required to be in attendance of the fire at all times.

Safe residential pile burning of forest residue by landowners is a crucial tool in reducing fire hazards. State, Federal and Local land management and fire agencies will also be utilizing this same window of opportunity to conduct prescribed burns aimed at improving forest health and resiliency on private and public lands.

Share To Social Media