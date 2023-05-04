Burn season closes in SLO County

Back-yard (residential) burning suspended as of May 1

– May 1, in accordance with Public Resources Code (PRC), marked the end of the open burn season in San Luis Obispo County. Burning authorized under Backyard Burn Permits issued by the Air Pollution Control District (APCD) will be suspended until the end of fire season.

In addition to an APCD Burn Permit, all other types of burning such as agricultural burning will now require a CAL FIRE Burn Permit, see the appropriate webpages listed below:

APCD Burn Permits – http://www.slocleanair.org/programs/burningpermit.php

Cal Fire Burn Permits – http://burnpermit.fire.ca.gov/

In accordance with the PRC, residents within State Responsibility Areas are required to maintain 100 feet of defensible space around all habitable structures on their property. In addition to maintaining adequate defensible space, residents are encouraged to be vigilant and avoid activities that could spark unwanted fires such as mowing dry vegetation during warm, dry, or windy

weather.

