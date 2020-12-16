Businesses: Advertise to locals for only $99 through Christmas with a holiday E-Flyer special

–A message from Access Publishing–

Paso Robles Daily News – Holiday special E-Flyer – $99

–E-Flyers are a great way to reach a huge local audience. “We can include your flyer in our daily email to over 6,000 subscribers of the Paso Robles Daily News,” says Publisher Scott Brennan. There are now 6,862 daily news subscribers as of today.

Local readers look forward to receiving their subscription every morning and your advertising flyer can be included in it. The flyers will appear just below the daily news headlines. The flyers will also be posted to Paso Robles Daily News’ 22,000+ Facebook fans.

With Christmas just 10 days away, this is a great time for businesses to reach local customers with their holiday specials.

• Run an E-Flyer through Christmas for only $99 – That’s more than half off the regular rate.

The newspaper’s graphics design department also offers professional design services for an additional fee for clients who would like assistance in creating a flyer.

We encourage the community to shop local for the holidays and have a list of some great recommendations here.

Monthly Google Analytics for Paso Robles Daily News

Call (805) 226-9890, or email Beth@accesspublishing.com to place your E-Flyer today!

Share this post!

email