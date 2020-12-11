Buy takeout and feel the hungry with new ‘Feed Paso’ program

–Il Cortile Ristorante and La Cosecha Bar + Restaurant have launched their Feed Paso campaign that will provide free meals to local homeless families and those in need during the holidays – all by simply ordering takeout at their two Downtown Paso Robles restaurants.

Each time you order takeout at either Il Cortile or La Cosecha, you will be asked if you want to contribute to the Feed Paso program. On your bill, you will be able to add $20 to feed a family of two, or $30 to feed a family of four.

“By ordering takeout, you’ll be helping us keep our staff employed, and by participating in our Feed Paso program, you’ll literally be providing Christmas meals to folks who would have gone hungry this holiday season,” says Sommelier Carole MacDonal, wine and beverage director for each eatery, and co-owner with her husband, Chef Santos MacDonal.

The program is in conjunction with PasoCares and ECHO, which will provide the meals to local Paso Robles homeless families and those in dire need. The two nonprofit organizations are launching the new homeless shelter in Paso Robles.

“We’re so grateful to have such loving and caring community members like Il Cortile and La Cosecha, who give support to the people and families we serve,” says Kristie Steele, ECHO’s shelter and programs manager.

The Feed Paso program begins Dec. 11, and will extend through the holidays. Both restaurants are open Wednesday through Sunday. Il Cortile’s hours are 3 p.m.- 7 p.m.; La Cosecha’s hours are 12 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Il Cortile

Menu and Online Orders: www.ilcortileristorante.com

Phone: (805) 226-0300

La Cosecha

Menu and Online Orders: www.lacosechabr.com

Phone: (805) 237-0019

