By the Sea Productions presents ‘A Rainbow Holiday’ Nov. 17

– By the Sea Productions in Morro Bay is set to present the California premiere of “A Rainbow Holiday” by Lori Sigrist and Joe Simonelli. The show is scheduled to run from Nov. 17 through Dec. 3, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m.

About the show

Thanksgiving dinner at the residence of Maggie Anderson and Jerry Collins was anticipated to be a straightforward affair this year. Maggie, preparing for the arrival of her son and his pie-loving boyfriend, finds herself surprised by an unexpected visit from her Fundamentalist Christian daughter and her husband, both vegan. Added to the mix are Jerry’s daughter and her husband who are going through a crisis of their own.

In an attempt to maintain holiday harmony, Maggie skillfully navigates a humorous tightrope, setting the table for laughter and tears. Samvel Gottlieb directs a cast featuring Rosemarie Lagunas, Russell Snow, Jeremy Engel, Molly Pendley, Elizabeth Renee Bolyard, Tim Linzey, Ryanne Howard, and Randal Sumabat.

The venue is located at 545 Shasta Ave., Morro Bay. Tickets can be reserved at bytheseaproductions.org or by calling (805) 776-3287.

