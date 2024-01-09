By the Sea Productions to premiere humorous, moving new play

‘On a First Name Basis,’ written by Canadian playwright Norm Foster, directed by Lisa Woske

– By the Sea Productions in Morro Bay is set to kick off its 2024 season with a staged reading of “On a First Name Basis,” a play written by Canadian playwright Norm Foster and directed by Lisa Woske. The two-person play features witty dialogue and revolves around David Kilbride (Jim Allen), a successful and self-absorbed novelist who discovers his lack of knowledge about his long-time housekeeper, Lucy (Laura Richie), who, in contrast, possesses an extensive understanding of his life.

In a sudden moment of curiosity, David invites Lucy to stay for a drink as she concludes her 28-year-long shift. The ensuing conversation unveils surprising, humorous, and ultimately moving secrets.

The production of “On a First Name Basis” is scheduled for one weekend only, from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, with performances on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Interested individuals can make reservations at bytheseaproductions.org or contact (805) 776-3287.

