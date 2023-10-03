By the Sea Productions to present staging of ‘War of the Worlds’

Famous radio show caused panic when it aired on Oct. 30, 1938

– By the Sea Productions in Morro Bay is staging the famous H.G. Welles War of the Worlds radio show that caused a panic when it aired on Oct. 30, 1938. Directed by Rick Bruce, this audience-immersive show will take place both onstage and in the auditorium, featuring loud sound effects, flashing lights, fog effects, and, “even an alien death ray or two!” according to a show announcement.

The cast includes Chrys Barnes, Larry Barnes, Carter Broad, Joyce Calderone, Rhonda Crowfoot, Abe Lincoln, Jim Luke, Rayna Ortiz, Laura Richie, Sandy Schwarer, and Russell Snow.

‘War of the Worlds’ opens Friday, Oct. 13, and runs through Oct. 29, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. at 545 Shasta Ave. Morro Bay. Seating will be limited. Purchase tickets at bytheseaproductions.org or by calling (805) 776-3287.

