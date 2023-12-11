Paso Robles News|Tuesday, December 12, 2023
By the Sea Productions to present 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever' 

Posted: 6:14 am, December 11, 2023

By the Sea Productions to present 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever'

Show is a staged reading and plays one weekend only, Dec. 15-17

– “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” based on the book by Barbara Robinson, is the holiday show for By the Sea Productions in Morro Bay. Directed by Jill Turnbow, it’s the story of a small town Christmas pageant that includes a family of misfit kids whose performances bring a funny and wonderful appreciation of the true meaning of the holiday.

The cast includes Gregory DeMartini, John Geever, Kate Kravets, Brandon MacDonald, Janice Peters, Zoe Saba, and Jude Walker.

The show is a staged reading and plays one weekend only, Dec. 15-17, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. at 545 Shasta Ave. Morro Bay. Reserve tickets at bytheseaproductions.org or call (805) 776-3287.

 

News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.