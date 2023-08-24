Paso Robles News|Thursday, August 24, 2023
By the Sea Productions to present, 'The Lifespan of a Fact' 

Posted: 6:17 am, August 24, 2023 by News Staff
By the Sea Productions to present, 'The Lifespan of a Fact'

Cast photo.

Play to be presented one weekend only

– By the Sea Productions will showcase “The Lifespan of a Fact,” a play by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell, and Gordon Farrell, based on a true incident, the first weekend in September.

The play centers around an upscale magazine editor who hires a recent college graduate to fact-check an essay by an established author known for embellishment. The clash between the fact-checker and the author necessitates the intervention of the magazine editor.

Directed by Jean Miller, the staged reading features Brandon MacDonald, Kate Kravets, and Larry Barnes. The play will run from Sept. 1-3 at 545 Shasta Ave in Morro Bay. Tickets are available at bytheseaproductions.org or by calling (805) 776-3287.

 

 

Comments

