Bystanders rescue woman after she drives car into Lake Nacimiento

Bystanders rescue the driver of a vehicle after she drove into Lake Nacimiento at Heritage Ranch. @CALFIRE_SLO Engine 33 responded and confirmed the driver was not injured. Monterey County Park Rangers are conducting the investigation. pic.twitter.com/FuDUoYtIy0 — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 4, 2020



–Bystanders rescued the driver of a vehicle after she drove into Lake Nacimiento at Heritage Ranch, according to Cal Fire SLO.

Engine 33 responded and confirmed the driver was not injured. Monterey County Park Rangers are currently conducting an investigation. No further information is available at this time.

