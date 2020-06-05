Paso Robles News|Friday, June 5, 2020
Bystanders rescue woman after she drives car into Lake Nacimiento 

Posted: 6:08 am, June 5, 2020 by News Staff


–Bystanders rescued the driver of a vehicle after she drove into Lake Nacimiento at Heritage Ranch, according to Cal Fire SLO.

Engine 33 responded and confirmed the driver was not injured. Monterey County Park Rangers are currently conducting an investigation. No further information is available at this time.



Comments

