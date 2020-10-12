Caine Thompson hired as Robert Hall Winery managing director

–Robert Hall Winery recently announced the appointment of Caine Thompson as its managing director. Thompson joins Robert Hall Winery after three years as president of Rabble Wine Co. and has over 15 years of industry experience.

As managing director of the winery, Thompson will work closely with the hospitality, tasting room, wine club, and winemaking teams to evolve the winery’s direct-to-consumer sales, consumer experience, and community relations. Thompson will also work closely with the winemaking team on the winery’s tasting room only wine offerings. He will also join the executive leadership team at parent company O’Neill as the company looks to continue its rapid growth in the US.

“I am honored to join the Robert Hall team, a winery with such rich history in the Paso Robles region, and support their continued growth and success,” said Thompson.

Thompson’s broad experience in the wine industry extends internationally and ranges from General Management at Locations Wine by Dave Phinney in Napa Valley, to Managing Director of the natural and biodynamic New Zealand winery, Pyramid Valley Vineyards, to Managing Partner of New Zealand’s first precision viticultural company, Spatial Solutions.

Paso Robles icon, Robert Hall Winery was founded in 1999. Larkspur-based O’Neill Vintners & Distillers purchased the winery in 2016 and has since made Robert Hall a key focus of O’Neill’s growing portfolio.

“Since the acquisition of Robert Hall, we have made the winery’s premium growth one of the focal points of our long term strategic plans. I am confident Caine’s extensive experience with fast-growing and innovative wine brands will bring the winery to new heights, both regionally and nationally,” said Jeff O’Neill, CEO of O’Neill Vintners & Distillers. “We could not be more excited to welcome Caine to the Robert Hall and O’Neill family.”

