Cal Fire conducting prescribed burn in South County today

Burn started Friday, expected to continue through Saturday evening

– Cal Fire began a burn operation on Friday that will continue through 6 p.m. today. Firefighters from Cal Fire are conducting a 276 acre burn of coastal sage and oak woodlands on the Lighthouse Vegetation Management Project. Burning of vegetation is occurring along Diablo Canyon Rd Northwest of Avila Beach in cooperation with Diablo Canyon Fire Department PG&E, and SLO County APCD. Smoke is visible in the surrounding area, according to Cal Fire.

Prescribed burning is an important tool used to minimize fire hazards and the likelihood of uncontrolled future wildfires that would have the potential to induce significant air quality impacts on the local community. Should conditions not be suitable for good consumption and optimal smoke dispersal, the burn will be rescheduled. To monitor air quality in your neighborhood on the day of the

prescribed burn, visit SLOCleanAir.org.

Share To Social Media