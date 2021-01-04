Paso Robles News|Monday, January 4, 2021
You are here: Home » Region » Cal Fire conducts controlled burns near Santa Margarita
  • Follow Us!

Cal Fire conducts controlled burns near Santa Margarita 

Posted: 5:55 am, January 4, 2021 by News Staff

–Cal Fire crews conducted a 10-acre controlled burn outside of Santa Margarita off of El Camino Real on Saturday morning and a 20-acre burn outside of Santa Margarita on Friday. Smoke was visible in the area:

 



Comments

Posted in:  Region
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.