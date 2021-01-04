Cal Fire conducts controlled burns near Santa Margarita
–Cal Fire crews conducted a 10-acre controlled burn outside of Santa Margarita off of El Camino Real on Saturday morning and a 20-acre burn outside of Santa Margarita on Friday. Smoke was visible in the area:
Crews are conducting a 10 acre control burn outside of Santa Margarita off of El Camino Real this morning 1/2/2021. You may see smoke in the area. pic.twitter.com/LIDoZADuIQ pic.twitter.com/WS0MlWV2E5
— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) January 2, 2021
Crews are conducting a 20 acre control burn outside of Santa Margarita off of El Camino Real.
— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) January 1, 2021