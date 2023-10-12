Cal Fire extinguishes residential fire in rural Paso Robles

– Cal Fire extinguished a residential fire in rural Paso Robles on Wednesday morning, according to reports and a social media post by Cal Fire. The incident was initially reported around 8:23 a.m. at a residential home in the 600 block of Rockin One Way.

Cal Fire managed to contain the fire at approximately 9:27 a.m., with an estimated 25% of the dwelling sustaining damage, according to Cal Fire.

There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE:Firefighters & #RockinIC at scene of a structure fire near the 600 block of Rockin Rd in rural Paso Robles CA. Fire contained, 25% of dwelling sustained damage. #SLOCountyFire #CALFIRESLU pic.twitter.com/rpDNgsROzN — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) October 11, 2023

