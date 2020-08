Cal Fire hires 19 new seasonal firefighters for hand crew program

–Cal Fire San Luis Obispo recently hired 19 new seasonal firefighters to take part in a Firefighter 1 Hand Crew program, according to a post on Cal Fire’s Twitter page.

This week, they are training on weather and how it affects fire behavior. These firefighters are expected to start responding to fires on Aug. 24, 2020.

