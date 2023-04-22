Cal Fire launches new online burn permit application

New application to streamline process for residents, landowners, prescribed fire practitioners

– Cal Fire has launched a new Online Burn Permit application platform that offers the public a user-friendly way to request a burn permit. Burn permits that are available on this platform include the following:

• Residential Burning (LE-62A) is burning outdoors at a single or two-family dwelling unit or residence using burn piles less than 4ft x 4ft. All residential burn permits expire on April 30 annually and a new permit must be applied for on May 1.

• General Burning (LE-5) consists of agricultural burning, incinerator barrel burning in specific counties, burn piles, small parcels or strips, small plots of grass or weeds, or burn on vacant land. This permit is also used for Hazardous Project work that could cause a fire (e.g., outdoor welding, grinding, metal work, hot work etc.).

• Broadcast Burning (LE-7/8) is controlled application of fire to the land for fuels reduction purposes (e.g., grasslands, shrublands, and oak woodlands). No pile burning.

The permits are for projects located within the State Responsibility Area and other jurisdictions where Cal Fire has the authority to require them. Users can now fill out the application form from anywhere they have internet access. The applicant will receive email confirmations throughout the process and the department will have easy access to the records electronically.

Once the application is submitted, a Cal Fire representative will review and process the information. If a site visit is required, the Department representative will schedule a time with the applicant and move the project forward. Even with a valid burn permit from Cal Fire, residents must confirm that it is a permissive burn day with their local air quality management agency. The contact phone numbers will appear on the permit. For information and permits required outside Cal Fire’s jurisdiction, residents should contact their local fire authority.

“Burn permits are an important education tool for us to ensure Californians know the steps to burn safely,” said Acting State Fire Marshal Daniel Berlant, “This new online system will make it easier for not only residents, but also our prescribed fire community to get a permit.”

For more information on the online burn permit application, visit burnpermit.fire.ca.gov.

