Cal Fire station temporarily closed, under construction

– Cal Fire/ San Luis Obispo County Fire Department Estero Bay Station #16 personnel have temporarily moved to the Cal Fire Cayucos Station #11 at 108 Chaney Ave., in Cayucos as of Monday, April 22. The move will allow SLO County Public Works to perform structural and cosmetic upgrades to the front of the apparatus bay.

Station #16 fire personnel will conduct business as usual.

The improvements are intended to remove the center column between the two apparatus doors and create one taller (from the existing opening of 10’ tall to 12’ tall) and from two 12’ wide door to one new 24’-6” wide door. The new opening will allow the station to receive the recently ordered New Engine #16. The current scope of work is expected to take 8-9 weeks to complete and should be done by mid-July 2024.

The bell will be reinstalled at its original location at the Cayucos Vets Hall.

