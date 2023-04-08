Cal Fire to conduct prescribed burning in Cambria next week

Smoke may be visible in surrounding area during prescribed burning operations

– Beginning Monday, Cal Fire, in conjunction with the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District, will periodically burn vegetation piles throughout the community of Cambria.

Over the past several years, Cal Fire and the San Luis Obispo County Fire Safe Council have been cutting overgrown vegetation and removing flammable invasive plants as part of a hazardous fuel reduction project around the community of Cambria. Approximately 150 piles of cut vegetation need to be burned as a result of the cutting.

Starting Monday, April 10, and continuing through the spring of 2023, Cal Fire will begin to burn those piles as weather and conditions permit. Smoke will be visible during the burning operations. “We plan to take multiple days of prescribed conditions to burn these piles. This will reduce smoke impacts to Cambria,” said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Luke Bourgault.

Cal Fire will have fire engines onsite during all burn operations, and if conditions are not within the established weather and resource parameters, burning will be suspended until a later time.

Residents are advised to monitor air quality in their neighborhood by visiting SLOCleanAir.org.

