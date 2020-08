Cal Guard training soldiers at Camp Roberts to fight fires

–California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection on Sunday issued more than 270 California National Guard Soldiers protective gear to begin hand crew training to support firefighting efforts at Camp Roberts.

The guardsmen will be supplementing Cal Fire and Cal Guard’s Joint Task Force Rattlesnake hand crews deployed to key locations such as the Carmel Fire, Jones Fire, Hills Fire, and others throughout the state.

