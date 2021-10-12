Paso Robles News|Wednesday, October 13, 2021
You are here: Home » Politics » CalMatters: 770 new laws coming to California
  • Follow Us!

CalMatters: 770 new laws coming to California 

Posted: 6:07 am, October 12, 2021 by CalMatters
laws passed

Speaker Anthony Rendon waves to the assembly after the close of the legislative session for the year on Sept. 10, 2021. Photo by Anne Wernikoff, CalMatters.

Summary of recent bills passed and vetoed

– Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed 770 new California laws and vetoed 66. Here’s a look at what’s coming in the Golden State.

Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed the largest expansion of California’s college financial aid system in a generation during the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants’ first playoff game Friday night. Hours later, it was all over: Newsom signed his final bills on Saturday, a day ahead of the Oct. 10 deadline to act on the 836 proposals state lawmakers sent to his desk. Of those, he signed 770 (92-percent) and vetoed 66 (7.9-percent), according to Sacramento lobbyist Chris Micheli.

Here’s a look at the significant new laws coming to the Golden State — as well as ideas Newsom prevented from becoming law.

Signed bills into law:

 

Vetoed:

 

-Written by Emily Hoeven for CalMatters

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Politics