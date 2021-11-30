Cal Poly Annual Poinsettia Sale Begins Dec. 3

Sale will run through mid-December

– Cal Poly’s annual poinsettia sale, with thousands of plants and dozens of varieties and colors, will kick off Friday Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Poly Plant Shop and will run through mid-December.

The flowering holiday plants are grown by students who work in the horticulture and crop science department’s greenhouses. This year’s poinsettia project offers many shades of red, white, pink and other variegated varieties. Sizes range from small plants in four-inch pots to large poinsettias reaching three feet high, in 14-inch pots. Prices range from $8 to $75.

In addition to poinsettias, the Poly Plant Holiday Sale also features student-made wreaths, centerpieces, succulents, ornaments and gifts.

The Poly Plant Shop is located on campus off Via Carta Road and will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4 and Dec. 9-11. Take the Highland Drive entrance, turn left on Via Carta Road, and go to the top of the hill. All customers are required to wear masks while inside the Poly Plant Shop. For more information, call the Poly Plant Shop at (805) 756-1106 or visit www.polyplantshop.com.

