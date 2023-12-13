Cal Poly basketball game tickets free for Paso Robles residents Dec. 28

‘Paso Robles Day’ part of Cal Poly’s City Appreciation Days

– The next installment of Cal Poly’s “Paso Robles Day” is set to coincide with the Cal Poly Men’s Basketball game against CSU Northridge on Dec. 28, following a recent victory against San Jose State in overtime during the last home game. Complimentary tickets are extended exclusively to citizens and employees in Paso Robles for this particular game, subject to seat availability.

Interested individuals can secure their tickets through the official website at https://gopoly.com/sb_output.aspx?form=38.

Tickets will be registered under each individual’s name, with pickup available at the game venue. Additional details and helpful information will be communicated in a follow-up email scheduled for distribution at 5 p.m. on the day preceding the game.

Looking ahead, the community can also anticipate upcoming City Appreciation Days, including the Paso Robles Women’s Basketball Game on Jan. 20, as well as baseball and softball games in the spring.

