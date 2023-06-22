Cal Poly Cat Program seeking summer volunteers

Need is particularly great this year, according to organizers

– The Cal Poly Cat Program is in need of volunteers to keep operating at full speed through the summer.

The program is a non-profit 501(c)(3) cat rescue and sanctuary run by student, employee, and community volunteers who care about the health and happiness of feral and domesticated cats. The program operates a trap, neuter, and release program to responsibly maintain the local feral cat population as well as an adoption program that has placed more than 3,000 cats and kittens into caring homes.

During the summer quarter, the majority of Cal Poly’s students leave the area to return to their places of permanent residence or to take part in internships, international travel, or other activities outside the area. This leaves the program in need of volunteers.

“Our volunteers are the rock and the heart of our organization, and we treasure each and every one for their dedication to our feline friends,” said Dana K. Humphreys, a community volunteer with the cat program.

This year, the need is particularly great, with so few volunteers signing up that the program currently lacks the people power to maintain the health and wellbeing of its cats.

“Since 1992 we have provided shelter, medical treatments, and unconditional love to countless homeless cats & kittens; working diligently to find them new homes,” Humphreys said. “We are absolutely crushed at the thought of not being able to fully maintain our mission. The staff and our devoted volunteers are using every tool to recruit new volunteers. We are desperately looking for community members to come to our aid.”

The Cal Poly Cat Program was started as a senior project to solve the problem of a rising cat population on campus. Feral cats were trapped in an attempt to decrease the cat population, yet it did not alleviate the problem. The solution was modeled on the “trap, test, vaccinate, medicate, alter, and release” (TTVMAR) technique, developed by the National Feral Cat Resource Center.

A second senior project resulted in an adoption program in which students domesticated feral cats and found good homes for them.

More information about the program is available at: https://www.calpolycatprogram.org/

And any members of the community, who are interested in volunteering, please contact our volunteer coordinators at volunteercpcp@gmail.com.

