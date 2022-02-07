Cal Poly extends Mustang Shuttle hours, improves service and access

Shuttle now runs past midnight on campus

– Cal Poly community members now have increased access to Mustang Shuttle with two additional hours of service, running past midnight. Mustang Shuttle, a free convenience shuttle service that gives students and employees a ride across campus every evening, will run from 5:30 pm. to 12:30 a.m. through the end of the winter quarter. The change in schedule took place on Feb. 1.

With the switch to Daylight Saving Time, the shuttle will run from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. during the spring quarter effective March 28.

“Mustang Shuttle has been a great addition to campus, and we are pleased to be able expand the service hours during the winter months,” said Marlene Cramer, director of Cal Poly’s Transportation and Parking Services. “We hope that this change will enable more of our campus community members to take advantage of this free service after dark.”

Cal Poly’s Transportation and Parking Services partnered with SLO Safe Ride to provide shuttle service seven days a week beginning Nov. 1.

Mustang Shuttle follows a scheduled route with seven stops throughout campus. To encourage riders to congregate and wait for the shuttle in a more populated area, two of the stop locations will be drop-off only.

The stops include:

Kennedy Library (pickup and drop-off)

Poly Canyon Village: two stops; one at Foxen (drop-off only), the second at Aliso (pickup and drop-off)

Cerro Vista: two stops; the first at San Luis (pickup and drop-off), the second at Islay (drop-off only)

University Union (pickup and drop-off)

Performing Arts Center (pickup and drop-off)

The route is covered by two shuttles running 10 minutes apart, providing service roughly every 10 minutes. To ensure that every member of the Cal Poly campus community can use the service, one of the shuttles is accessible to those with disabilities.

The shuttle service starts at 5:30 p.m., with the last pickup leaving the library at 12:10 a.m. before making all seven stops.

Riders must show a Cal Poly ID when boarding. Mustang Shuttle does not run during academic holidays or breaks.

More information on the Mustang Shuttle route can be found at https://afd.calpoly.edu/parking/safetyprograms/.

