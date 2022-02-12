Cal Poly named ‘Most Promising Place to Work in Student Affairs’ for a fifth time

University is one of three California campuses to receive 2022 recognition

– For the fifth time since 2017, Cal Poly has been named one of the “Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs” by ACPA-College Student Educators International and Diverse: Issues in Higher Education.

The university is one of 15 higher education institutions nationwide (and the lone California State University campus) to receive the honor, which recognizes ongoing commitments to workplace diversity and staffing practices through key factors including family friendliness, salary and benefits, and professional development opportunities, among others.

“I’m proud to accept this honor once again because it highlights our commitment to developing and sustaining a healthy workplace culture,” said Keith Humphrey, vice president for Student Affairs. “Student success is our primary focus, but that cannot be achieved without first establishing an environment where every employee is valued for both their talents and the identities they hold.”

Jamie S. Patton, assistant vice president for Student Affairs, Diversity, and Inclusion, added that Student Affairs leaders have worked diligently, and will continue to do so, to create a workplace environment that emphasizes diversity, inclusion, and respect.

To that end, Student Affairs has provided ACPA membership to staff members since 2019 so that they can connect with the research, scholarship and professional development that is grounded in student development theory, equity and justice. In addition, ongoing engagement efforts, such as the division’s monthly all-staff meetings, allow colleagues additional opportunities to connect, share wisdom and expertise, and engage with Student Affairs leaders directly. Other efforts, such as providing flexible work time for staff to join and engage with faculty-staff affinity groups on campus, are also areas of continued emphasis by divisional leaders.

“This recognition affirms the progress we’ve made; however, we know that our work is not yet completed,” Patton said. “Our division is committed to helping each staff member be their best selves. This is modeled by our divisional leadership, which values recognition of staff and the opportunities to participate in professional development opportunities.”

This year’s awardees will be honored during the American College Personnel Association’s (ACPA) 98th annual meeting, March 6-9 in St. Louis, Missouri. The full list of recognized universities will appear in the March 3, 2022, magazine edition of Diverse: Issues in Higher Education.

For more information, visit studentaffairs.calpoly.edu.

