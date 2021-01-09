Paso Robles News|Saturday, January 9, 2021
Cal Poly student from Paso Robles dies after lengthy illness 

Photo from Cal Poly website.

–A Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student from Paso Robles recently died.

“We are devastated to report that one of our students, David Newton, passed away on Jan. 3 in his hometown of Paso Robles from a lengthy illness unrelated to the pandemic,” Cal Poly said in a statement. Newton was a fourth-year student who majored in Theatre Arts.

“The university is in touch with David’s family and our thoughts and full support are with them and his friends during this very difficult time.”

For additional information as it becomes available,  visit this page.

Another student, Jake Worden, died suddenly in San Luis Obispo on Friday, Dec. 25. Worden was a fourth-year computer science student from Santa Clarita. “Sharing news like this — which is being done, as always, after consultation with our student’s family — is never easy,” Cal Poly said. “It is especially hard when we are not together as a community to be there for each other. “

 



Comments

