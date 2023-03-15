Cal Poly student trumpeters will play Taps for Vietnam veterans at memorial this week



– Cal Poly student trumpeters and Cal Poly Director of Bands Christopher Woodruff will sound taps at “The Wall That Heals,” a three-quarter scale replica of the Washington, D.C., Vietnam Veterans Memorial, which will be displayed in San Luis Obispo this week.

The County of San Luis Obispo Veteran Services Office and the Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum are partnering with Madonna Inn and Legacy Village to bring the exhibit and mobile education center to San Luis Obispo.

The exhibit is free and open to the public, with group tours available for signup and a sunset rendition of taps each day. On Sunday, March 19, a student trumpeter will sound taps at the 1:30 p.m. closing ceremony in addition to sunset.

The exhibit will also feature photos of “Hometown Heroes,” service members from San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Monterey counties; an “In Memory Honor Roll,” featuring photos of Vietnam veterans from California who returned but have since died; and a “Left at The Wall” display of items representing those left at the Washington, D.C., wall.

The event is at Madonna Inn Meadows, 120 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo, from Thursday through Sunday, March 16-19. The exhibit is open to the public 24 hours a day.

Taps Schedule:

March 16: 7:11 p.m.

March 17: 7:12 p.m.

March 18: 7:13 p.m.

March 19: 1:30 and 7:14 p.m.

