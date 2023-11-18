Paso Robles News|Saturday, November 18, 2023
Cal Poly students arrested for possessing firearms, ammunition 

Posted: 7:09 am, November 18, 2023 by News Staff
Charles Hojaboom and Brandon Pham booking photo

Charles Hojaboom, left, and Brandon Pham

There is no threat to community at this time, says SLOPD

– The San Luis Obispo Police Department is assisting the Cal Poly Police Department with an investigation of an incident that occurred on campus. This incident involved two students who were found with firearms and ammunition in their dormitory and were subsequently arrested by CPPD.

Charles Hojaboom and Brandon Pham were arrested on Saturday, Nov. 11 for possessing a concealed loaded pistol, a shotgun, and various weapons and ammunition, according to reports.

“There are no known threats to our community at this time, but we understand this situation is highly concerning and we want the community to know that the safety of San Luis Obispo is our highest priority. We will continue to work closely with Cal Poly Police Department and support their investigation as needed,” said SLOPD in a press release.

 

