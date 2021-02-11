Cal Poly Symphony’s virtual ‘Soloist Showcase’ set for March 12

–The Cal Poly Symphony will present its annual “Soloist Showcase” through a virtual presentation at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 12.

The symphony held auditions in November for student soloists from a variety of majors for the opportunity to be featured in the showcase. The winners were computer engineering major Kiran Manikonda on clarinet and Grant Smith, a double major in civil engineering and music, on piano.

Manikonda will play Gioachino Rossini’s “Introduction, Theme, and Variations,” and Smith will perform the first movement from Ludwig van Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Minor.

The program will also include two movements from Gordon Jacob’s “Old Wine in New Bottles,” performed by the winds and brass of the orchestra, and Edvard Grieg’s “Two Elegiac Melodies,” performed by the strings.

The orchestra has rehearsed and recorded as a hybrid ensemble since the fall. This included an in-person string ensemble meeting inside, in-person wind and brass musicians meeting outside, and other student musicians joining remotely from home. The combined efforts of these three means of performing will make up the presentation.

Immediately following the recorded performance, there will be a live Q&A session with music professor and conductor David Arrivée, the soloists, and other students.

Tickets to the virtual event are $5 and can be purchased online from the Performing Arts Center. To order by phone, call (805) SLO-4TIX (805-756-4849) between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit the music department’s calendar website or email music@calpoly.edu or call (805) 756-2406.

