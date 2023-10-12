Cal Poly Technology Park 16,000-square-foot expansion underway 

Paso Robles News|Thursday, October 12, 2023
Posted: 5:26 am, October 12, 2023 by News Staff
U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal (left) stands with Cal Poly Project Manager Daniel Contreras (middle) and Jon Broyles, corporate safety officer with AMG and Associates. Carbajal visited the work site Sept. 6.

New facility expected to open in September 2024

Cal Poly has broken ground on the second phase of its Technology Park expansion, a project aimed at providing additional space to engage with industry and other partners to support student success and meet local workforce and innovation needs.

The 16,200-square-foot expansion is the second in a multiphase plan to create a Cal Poly Tech Park campus that will increase opportunities for student and faculty collaboration and partnership with the science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and liberal studies (STEML) communities.

“With the Tech Park, Cal Poly has created a unique opportunity for students and faculty to pursue advanced research, prospect startups, and develop early and lasting relationships with industry and other partners,” said Jim Dunning, associate executive director of Real Estate Development and Services at the Cal Poly Corporation.

The $12.2 million expansion is largely funded by a $6.7 million federal grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, (D-Santa Barbara), toured the construction site in early September with the project team. Carbajal’s district is California’s 24th congressional district includes the entirety of Santa Barbara County and portions of San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties. The cities in the district include Santa Barbara, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, and Ojai.

Phase II of the project will build a new two-story building adjacent to the existing Mount Bishop Road complex. The addition will include a mix of fully finished space ready for occupancy as well as spaces ready for custom tenant improvements.

The new facility will create additional avenues for collaboration between the university and make it easier for park tenants to draw from the expertise of faculty and students.

Scheduled to open in September 2024, the expanded facility will also provide space for faculty startups and opportunities for students to engage in sponsored research and development activities with entities that reside in the Tech Park.

 

