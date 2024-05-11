Cal Poly to host Israel Week next week

May is Jewish American Heritage Month

– San Luis Obispo Hillel is hosting the 12th annual Israel Week at California State Polytechnic University from May 12 to 19, in conjunction with Jewish Heritage Month and holidays celebrated at this time. For the last 12 years, SLO Hillel has partnered with fellow Jewish organizations to host a series of events to observe Israel’s Memorial Day and Independence Day and to “promote education, awareness, and understanding of connection to the state of Israel.”

Hillel encourages the public and campus community to experience the events they have planned for Israel Week, ask questions about Israel and its history, and help create spaces for dialogue and understanding.

The Israeli national holidays of Yom HaShoah, Yom HaZikaron, and Yom HaAtzmaut all fall in May, the United States’ Jewish American Heritage Month. Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, commemorates those murdered in the Holocaust and those killed resisting it during World War II. The modern state of Israel was created just years after the war as Jews fled the tyranny of Nazi Europe during the 1930s and ‘40s. It is important to understand how the Jewish people have survived beyond such atrocity. It is in that spirit that Yom HaZikaron, Israel’s Memorial Day, and Yom HaAtzmaut, Israel’s Independence Day, are commemorated. This year in addition to remembering fallen servicepeople, the event will honor the victims of Oct. 7, the hostages who remain in Gaza, and demonstrate yearning and prayers for peace and shalom.

Israel Week happenings:

Starting on Sunday, May 12, students and community are invited to join us in Painting the “P” above Cal Poly. Participants will paint the “P” in the Jewish blue and white colors of Jewish prayer shawls and the Israeli flag, and will paint a yellow ribbon in honor of the 133 hostages still being held in captivity.

Later that evening on May 12 at 7 p.m. in the Chumash Auditorium, students and the community are invited to join us in our annual Yom HaZikaron Service. There will be the lighting of memorial candles for fallen service members and the over 1200 civilian victims of Oct. 7.

On Monday, May 13, participants will hear from visiting Israeli professor, Sagit Yemini on, “Being a Student in Israel: Insights & Facts” at 7 p.m. in Building 192, Room 221. Professor Yemini will share the experience of higher education in Israel.

Then for the 12th consecutive year on Dexter Lawn on Tuesday, May 14 will be the Israeli Shuk (Marketplace). The shuk includes Judaica jewelry, food, stickers, Gumi, Israeli snacks, Limonana, chocolate, cotton candy, and fun swag. There will also be a mock Kotel (Western Wall) in which to insert your private prayer, a Henna table, tables from Stand With Us, Camera, Zionist Organization of America, and Mustangs United for Israel, a table in honor of the hostages being held in captivity, a trivia wheel with facts about Israel and a chance to ask your questions about Israel, and an interactive art experience to marble a piece of fabric with the Hebrew words of peace and love that will be sewn into a community prayer shawl.

On Wednesday, May 15, organizers will continue with an evening of Israeli Dancing at the University Union, room 220, followed by an Israeli Beach Day on May 16 at 11 a.m. at the Rec’s beach volleyball courts. On Friday, May 17, SLO Hillel and Chabad of SLO/Cal Poly co-host the annual Israeli Shabbat in the University Union, Room 220.

Israel Week culminates in Jew-Prom at the Wayfarer Hotel on Saturday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m. The theme is in honor of the Nova Festival victims and survivors, “We Will Dance Again.” Then, on Sunday, May 19, students are invited together for a facilitated lunch discussion to process the week’s events and connection to the state of Israel and Zionism. This last session requires an RSVP that can be found at linktr.ee/slohillel.

