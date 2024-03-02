Cal Poly unveils new Lynda and Stewart Resnick Student Success

Center is the result of $20 million lead gift from the couple

– Cal Poly has introduced the Lynda and Stewart Resnick Student Success Center, a transformative facility aimed at enhancing career and personal development opportunities for students.

Named after philanthropists and entrepreneurs Lynda and Stewart Resnick, co-founders of The Wonderful Company, the center is the result of a $20 million lead gift, reflecting a steadfast commitment to promoting quality education.

The Resnicks’ philanthropic contributions extend to various institutions, including Caltech, UC Davis, and Fresno State, with a particular focus on transformative initiatives in California’s Central Valley, spanning education, community engagement, and health and wellness.

Occupying 25,000 square feet, the Lynda and Stewart Resnick Student Success Center will house a professional development center for career services, programs supporting Cal Poly’s growing population of first-generation students, and cultural centers promoting student diversity and belonging.

“We have worked closely with Cal Poly for over 20 years through our Wonderful Scholars program and know it to be a tremendous educational environment that we are proud to continue to support,” said Lynda and Stewart Resnick. “This program will ensure first-generation students have access to the resources, collaboration, and learning tools to help empower them to build successful lives and careers and make meaningful contributions to the world.”

The new center is expected to accommodate additional student advisors, providing three times the office space for Career Services, counselors, and professional recruiting. Cal Poly President Jeffrey D. Armstrong emphasized the center’s role in providing crucial support for first-generation students and reinforcing career programming for all students.

The Resnicks’ commitment to student success at Cal Poly is evident through their College Success Scholar Program, which they established and fund. Currently benefiting 82 Cal Poly students from the Central Valley, this flagship program provides scholarships of up to $30,000, aiding students in their college journey.

“Student success happens when universities align professional purpose with personal identity,” said Keith Humphrey, Cal Poly’s vice president for student affairs. “That is exactly the conditions Cal Poly is creating within the Lynda and Stewart Resnick Student Success Center. I’m excited for our students to amplify their success when we open the doors to this transformational new facility in the core of campus.”

