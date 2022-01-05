Cal Poly vice president for student affairs named board chair of local medical center

Keith Humphrey to lead Sierra Vista’s Governing Board of Directors in 2022

– Cal Poly Vice President for Student Affairs Keith Humphrey has been named incoming chair of the Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center board of directors.

Humphrey, who has been a member of the Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center Board since 2016, currently serves as the governing body’s vice chair. His one-year term as board chair began Jan. 1.

Humphrey previously served as a member of the Community Counseling Center of San Luis Obispo board of directors from 2017 to 2018.

An advocate and leader in community health and well-being at Cal Poly, Humphrey plans to apply his knowledge and experience to support Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center’s prominent role as a trusted healthcare provider for community members in San Luis Obispo and the larger Central Coast region.

“Sierra Vista has always had a community-oriented approach to its standard of care, and I am excited to help hospital leaders amplify that effort so that our community always has access to the highest quality of care,” said Humphrey, Cal Poly’s vice president for Student Affairs since 2012. “I have had the opportunity to witness this care up close as the heroic healthcare workers have supported our students through many medical challenges.”

Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center is a member of the Tenet Health Central Coast network and serves as one of two acute care hospitals in the region, along with Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton. Tenet Health Central Coast’s network of care includes primary and specialty care, urgent care, outpatient imaging and laboratories across the Central Coast.

To learn more about Sierra Vista, visit www.tenethealthcentralcoast.com.

