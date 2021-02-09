Paso Robles News|Tuesday, February 9, 2021
You are here: Home » Entertainment » Cal Poly wind bands to present virtual concert, ‘Community’ March 6
  • Follow Us!

Cal Poly wind bands to present virtual concert, ‘Community’ March 6 

Posted: 5:25 am, February 9, 2021 by News Staff

Cal Poly wind bands to present virtual concert, ‘Community’ March 6–Cal Poly’s wind ensemble and wind orchestra will present a virtual concert titled “Community” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 6.

“Music has the ability to bring together minds and souls,” Director of Bands Christopher J. Woodruff said. “For this concert, the members of the Cal Poly Wind Bands explore the connections between individuals that make us part of a larger whole, whether they are performing in person or remotely.

“We are excited to have this performance recorded in the Performing Arts Center’s Miossi Hall, which offers the student musicians an acoustical experience that brings out the best possible musical communication.”

Compositions by Katherine Bergman, Percy Grainger, and Rossano Galante will be performed. Woodruff and Associate Director of Bands Nicholas P. Waldron will conduct the concert.

Tickets to the virtual event are $5 and can be purchased online from the Performing Arts Center. To order by phone, call (805) SLO-4TIX (805-756-4849) between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit the music department’s calendar website, email music@calpoly.edu or call (805) 756-2406.

Click here for tickets. 



Share this post!
Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Email this to someone

email

Comments

Posted in:  Entertainment, Region
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.