Cal Poly wind bands to present virtual concert, ‘Community’ March 6

–Cal Poly’s wind ensemble and wind orchestra will present a virtual concert titled “Community” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 6.

“Music has the ability to bring together minds and souls,” Director of Bands Christopher J. Woodruff said. “For this concert, the members of the Cal Poly Wind Bands explore the connections between individuals that make us part of a larger whole, whether they are performing in person or remotely.

“We are excited to have this performance recorded in the Performing Arts Center’s Miossi Hall, which offers the student musicians an acoustical experience that brings out the best possible musical communication.”

Compositions by Katherine Bergman, Percy Grainger, and Rossano Galante will be performed. Woodruff and Associate Director of Bands Nicholas P. Waldron will conduct the concert.

Tickets to the virtual event are $5 and can be purchased online from the Performing Arts Center. To order by phone, call (805) SLO-4TIX (805-756-4849) between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit the music department’s calendar website, email music@calpoly.edu or call (805) 756-2406.

