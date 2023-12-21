Cal Poly’s annual Bach Week showcases Baroque masterpieces, Jan. 18-21

Series of events taking place on campus and at the First Presbyterian Church in San Luis Obispo

– The Cal Poly Music Department is set to host its annual Bach Week from Thursday through Sunday, Jan. 18-21, with a series of events taking place on campus and at the First Presbyterian Church in San Luis Obispo.

The weeklong celebration, focused on Johann Sebastian Bach and his contemporaries, will encompass two master classes, a lecture, a chamber concert featuring vocalists and instrumentalists on period instruments, and a finale concert featuring Bach’s “St. John Passion.”

The initial three events on Jan. 18 will be held in Room 218 of the Davidson Music Center (No. 45):

11:10 a.m.: Guest artists Leif Woodward (cello) and Andrew McIntosh (violin) will coach Cal Poly students in instrumental repertoire from the Baroque era.

3:10 p.m.: Grammy award-nominated tenor Brian Giebler will coach Cal Poly voice students in Baroque-era repertoire.

7:30 p.m.: Akademie Lecture-Demonstration titled “Bach’s Evangelist,” where Bach Week Co-Director Scott Glysson will trace the history of Bach’s Passions. Vocalists Brian Giebler and Ben Kazez, and accompanist Paul Woodring, will assist in demonstrating various roles of the main characters.

On Jan. 19, the “The Trio Sonata Ideal” chamber concert will take place at the First Presbyterian Church of San Luis Obispo, starting at 7:30 p.m. The program will explore the evolution of the trio sonata throughout the Baroque period, featuring works by Bach and other composers. Performers include Rebecca Myers, soprano; Ben Kazez, baritone; and members of Tesserae Baroque.

The Bach Week concludes with a finale concert on Jan. 21 at the Performing Arts Center on campus at 3 p.m. Members of Cal Poly’s Chamber Choir, Symphony, and faculty, along with guest artists, will perform Bach’s “St. John Passion,” conducted by Scott Glysson and David Arrivée.

Admission to the Jan. 18 events is free, with parking fees enforced. For more information, visit Cal Poly’s Transportation and Parking Services website.

Tickets for the Jan. 19 and Jan. 21 concerts are $20 for the public and $10 for students. Combined tickets for both concerts are also available at $30 for the public and $15 for students. Tickets can be purchased at the Cal Poly Ticket Office or by phone at 805-SLO-4TIX (805-756-4849).

For more information, visit the Bach Week website, email bachweek@calpoly.edu, or call the music department at (805) 756-2406.

