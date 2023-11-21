Cal Poly’s annual poinsettia sale returns Dec. 2 and 9

Event includes poinsettias, student-made wreaths, centerpieces, succulents, ornaments, and gifts

– Cal Poly’s annual poinsettia sale, with thousands of plants and dozens of varieties and colors, will be held on two consecutive Saturdays, Dec. 2 and Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Poly Plant Shop.

The flowering holiday plants are grown by the more than 20 students who work in the Plant Sciences Department’s greenhouses. This year’s poinsettia project offers plants in shades of red, white, pink, and a number of other colors. Sizes range from small plants in four-inch pots to large poinsettias reaching three feet high, in 14-inch pots. Prices range from $10 to $100.

In addition to poinsettias, the Poly Plant Holiday Sale also features student-made wreaths, centerpieces, succulents, ornaments, and gifts. A group of graduate students from the Orfalea College of Business will also demonstrate making 3-D-printed custom plant pots, which will also be available for purchase.

Graduate students Nate Pratt, Andrew Boncich, and Peter Moe-Lange who are pursuing master’s degrees in packaging value chain, along with Eden Breazeale (Agriculture and Environmental Plant Sciences, ’21) and Puneet Mahesha (Industrial Technology, ’21) founded Ponderose Design in 2020 to create local designs inspired from plants, mathematics, and mycology.

Customers are encouraged to bring their own boxes and wagons for transporting larger purchases. No pets are allowed in the greenhouses.

The Poly Plant Shop is located on campus off Via Carta Road. Take the Highland Drive entrance, turn left on Via Carta Road, and go to the top of the hill. For more information, call the Poly Plant Shop at (805) 756-1106 or visit polyplantshop.com.

Share To Social Media