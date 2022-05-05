Cal Trans holds memorial for workers killed on state roadways

Since 1921, 189 Cal Trans workers have been killed while working on public roadways

– Several hundred Cal Trans workers, many wearing their orange vests, convened at the Cal Trans District Five Headquarters in San Luis Obispo Wednesday morning for an annual ceremony to honor those who died working on the state’s roads and highways. Since 1921, 189 Cal Trans workers have been killed while working on public roadways.

District Five Director Tim Grubbins talked about remembering those who died, including Cal Trans workers from District Five, which includes the Ventura to Santa Cruz Counties.

The turn out Wednesday morning was the best in years. For the last several years the ceremony was canceled because of the pandemic.

Paul Dunn of Central Coast Pipes and Drums played Amazing Grace on the bagpipes. Eight Cal Trans workers laid a single rose on the Memorial Rock for those who died in the line of duty.

Advertisement